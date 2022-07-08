Aaron Rodgers Compliments Former Nebraska WR Samori Toure

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Samori Toure was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Following the departure of Davante Adams, the Packers aggressively targeted the wide receiver position in the draft. In addition to Toure, they traded up in the second round to select North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, and they drafted Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth round.

On July 6, quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the three rookie wide receivers on The Pat McAfee Show, and he complimented Toure.

“Physically, they definitely look the part,” Rodgers said. “All three of the guys we drafted obviously have the physical gifts. Obviously, the top two picks are bigger, Doubs and Watson, but the seventh-round pick’s got a lot of stuff to him. So, I think it’s going to be great.”

Toure began his college career at Montana, where he became a first-team All-Big Sky selection. After a successful tenure at Montana, Toure transferred to Nebraska for his senior season.

In 2021, Toure recorded 46 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns across 12 games.

With Adams gone, the Packers’ wide receiver depth chart is up in the air, as veterans Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb will compete with the three rookies and second-year receiver Amari Rodgers for snaps.

If Toure has a strong training camp, he could play a significant role this season.