Aaron Rodgers commits future to Packers with reported $200m contract extension

Photograph: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers, whose future at the Green Bay Packers has been under question, looks set to commit his long-term future to the team, according to multiple reports.

The NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the quarterback has agreed to a $200m, four-year extension with the Packers. The deal reportedly includes $153m in guaranteed money and would lower his salary cap figure for the 2022 season. If the 38-year-old Rodgers sees out the entirety of the contract it is likely he would retire as a member of the Packers, the only professional team he has ever played for.

The reported contract would make the quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history. While the numbers are remarkable for a player approaching 40, an age when most athletes have long since retired, the Packers and Rodgers presumably hope he can repeat the feats of Tom Brady, who won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last year when he was 43. Brady retired earlier this year and had shown little sign that age had affected his abilities. Rodgers appears undiminished himself: he was named NFL MVP for the second straight year last season, the fourth time he has won the award in his career.

There had been speculation Rodgers would retire or be traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason after the Packers fell short of the Super Bowl again.

Rodgers and the Packers have had a fractious relationship over the last few years. In 2020, Green Bay drafted his apparent replacement Jordan Love, a move that annoyed Rodgers, who still believed he was in his prime. Rodgers also voiced his frustration with the Packers front office last offseason, suggesting he was not given teammates to complement his skills. However, the relationship improved in the following months as the team brought in players such as Randall Cobb, a close friend of Rodgers. His new, restructured contract also means the team are more likely to be able to keep Rodgers’ favorite receiver, Davante Adams for the coming season.