Aaron Rodgers: Coming to Jets has been better than I expected

When Aaron Rodgers emerged from his darkness retreat this offseason, he targeted the Jets as the team he wanted to play for this season and he made the move to the AFC East club when the Packers worked out a trade with his new club shortly before the draft.

During an appearance on WFAN on Tuesday morning, Rodgers was asked if his first few months with the Jets have lived up to what he had in mind. Rodgers said that it "has been better than I was even daydreaming about sitting in that hole in the ground thinking about what my life could be" because of the chance to make new connections with new teammates while developing a "special feeling" about what the team is capable of doing this season.

"It’s really been better that I could have expected," Rodgers said. "It feels like sometimes that I woke up inside of a dream and that this is my life playing out. I pinch myself at various times throughout the week every single week that I’ve been here."

The Jets made another big move this week by agreeing to sign running back Dalvin Cook. Rodgers said he's "excited" about that move and his comments make it clear that's just one of many things that have him fired up about what's coming.