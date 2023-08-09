Aaron Rodgers coaches up Zach Wilson at NY Jets camp in 'Hard Knocks' season premiere

The first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets" is finally here!

We got our first look into all the behind-the-scenes action that is taking place at One Jets Drive in Florham Park leading up to Tuesday night's season premiere.

Here are three things that caught our eye after watching the first episode.

Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers is 'Best QB I've ever had on a team'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) performs stretching drills as head coach Robert Saleh, center, looks on at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In the opening minutes of the show, Jets head coach Saleh shared the impact future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has had on the Jets in only a short amount of time with the organization.

"He (Rodgers) is the best QB I've ever had on a team," Saleh stated.

Saleh has been on coaching staffs with QBs such as San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks during his 18-year career as a coach in the NFL.

Running back Breece Hall, cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson took part in the New York Jets Rookie Camp, held at their practice facility in Florham Park, NJ on May 6, 2022.

Early on we saw the camp battle between last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in WR Garrett Wilson and the NFL's reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Both won individual battles against each another but in the end, each said they had all the respect in the world for one another and are only making each other better day in and day out. Clearly this is an iron-sharpens-iron matchup that will continue all training camp long and for years to come in Florham Park between the fourth and 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers points fun at Zach Wilson's sleeves

Rodgers and now backup QB Zach Wilson poked fun at one another on the field leading up to the Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and Cleveland Browns on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

"Let those sleeves down, bro!" shouted Rodgers. Wilson did not budge as he came right back at the four-time MVP, saying: "Well the guy in front of me, (Rodgers), has nothing to show off," he responded.

Rodgers notably called the play of the game for Wilson, who unloaded and completed a 57-yard pass to WR Malik Taylor, leading the Jets to an early lead toward the end of the first quarter.

Rodgers also had kind words for Wilson earlier during the show, praising him for having a great no-look pass during practices, but was still coaching up the 2021 second overall pick when he needed it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'Hard Knocks' with NY Jets season premiere: Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson