Aaron Rodgers claims 'double nut shot' caused first interception vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers didn't look like himself in the Green Bay Packers' season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The 16-year veteran completed 15 of his 28 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions. Rodgers, making an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, claimed that a groin shot led to his first interception to Saints rookie Paulson Adebo.

"I don't like to make a lot of excuses for interceptions ... that one was entirely due to the double nut shot I took," Rodgers told McAfee. "That was a painful one. They got their money's worth on that one."

When asked about his performance on Sunday, Rodgers didn't mince his words.

"A game like that allows a lot of speculation to come into play. Should we have played in the preseason, should we have done this, should we have done that? We gotta deal with it cause we just got our asses whooped.

"That's fine, but what's going to happen down the line is going to happen. We know how this thing goes. It's a cycle and right now we're taking it on chin, which we should. Pretty soon, it'll be flipped. This game is about how you respond to negativity more than how you're hailed for your successes."

The Packers welcome the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football on Sept. 20.