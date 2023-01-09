Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson set up Green Bay TD with long strike
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t dismayed by the Detroit Lions taking the lead over the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter Sunday at Lambeau.
The great quarterback simply directed a 9-pl;ay, 83-yard drive over less than 5 minutes to put the Packers back in the lead.
There was a long pass that rookie Christian Watson hauled in despite being interfered with on the play.
Then it was veteran, Allen Lazard, who caught a 13-yard pass from the NFL MVP.
The Packers led 16-13 after Mason Crosby’s PAT.
