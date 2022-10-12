Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson highlight Packers’ first injury report of Week 6

The Green Bay Packers added three new players to the first injury report of Week 6, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson.

Rodgers missed practice with a new thumb injury, as coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice, while Watson sat out after suffering another hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. The Packers were also without backup outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai, who also has a new hamstring injury.

LaFleur did not think Rodgers’ injury would put him in danger of missing Sunday’s visit from the New York Jets. Watson’s injury also isn’t considered long-term, but he’s now dealt with three different lower-body injuries – including two hamstring problems – since the start of training camp.

Offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins remain limited, but both practiced on Wednesday. So did rookie defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who missed Sunday’s loss with a quadriceps injury.

To open the week, the Packers removed cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Adrian Amos, safety Tariq Carpenter, receiver Allen Lazard, tight end Marcedes Lewis and center Josh Myers from the injury report. All six were listed on the injury report at some point last week but played against the Giants.

Packers injury report (Wednesday, Week 6)

Did not participate: QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), OLB Tipa Galeai (hamstring)

Limited: OT David Bakhtiari (knee), OT Elgton Jenkins (knee), DL Devonte Wyatt (quad)

