Aaron Rodgers, Chris Paul to host a NFL vs. NBA golf charity event

Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul will host “The Showdown” this June, a Ryder Cup-style golf competition between the NFL and NBA. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup is still months away, but fans aren’t going to have to wait that long for some Ryder Cup-like action.

Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul — both frequent golfers when not playing their respective sports — will host “The Showdown” in June, a one-day team competition pitting NBA and NFL stars against each other.

The event, Turner Sports and CAA Sports announced on Wednesday, will take place at the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Connecticut in late June. While the teams and the format of the event aren’t finalized yet, all proceeds from the outing will benefit a charity of the winners’ choice.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Rodgers said. “While the NFL and NBA are home to many of the greatest athletes in the world, a golf course is an entirely different battlefield. I am extremely passionate about golf, and look forward to assembling a team of the NFL’s top golfers to determine, once and for all, which league is truly top on the links.”

The tournament will not be broadcast live on TV, but will be available in some form on Bleacher Report. TNT will also air an hour-long special on the event during its coverage of the PGA Championship in August.

After hearing how both Rodgers and Paul are already talking about the event, it sounds like it could get just as competitive as the real Ryder Cup does every two years — especially depending on who they draft to join their teams.

And, of course, it’s all for a good cause.

“Golf is a favorite sport of mine and I’m thrilled to be hosting this unique tournament where NBA and NFL athletes will trade the court and field for the green,” Paul said. “Competitiveness is essential in our respective sports and I look forward to competing alongside and against the best athletes while raising money for charity.”

