Aaron Rodgers checks in at No. 8 on Chris Simms’ top-40 list

One of the highlights of each NFL offseason is the top 40 quarterbacks list from NBC Sports’ Chris Simms. Needless to say, this year’s version is much more appealing to Jets’ fans than last year’s.

Last year’s edition saw the Jets enter with Zach Wilson, who Simms ranked as the 22nd-best quarterback in the league. Now, the Jets have a top-ten quarterback in the eyes of Simms, as Aaron Rodgers checks in at No. 8 on the list. In other shocking news, Wilson didn’t even crack the top 40 this time around. Surprise, surprise.

As of this writing, Simms has revealed up to No. 5 on the list, that being Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. The other quarterbacks ahead of Rodgers to this point are the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. By process of elimination from looking at the list, we can venture the top four quarterbacks, in some order, are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.

In any event, after last season’s fiasco, having a quarterback anywhere near the top of any ranking is a pleasant welcome for Jets fans.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire