Aaron Rodgers: Chargers loss a good slice of humble pie

The Packers offense served up a stinker on Sunday as the Chargers pitched a shutout in the first half and limited them to 184 yards over the course of a 26-11 loss in Los Angeles.

That was a change from recent weeks as the Packers had rattled off four straight wins with an offense that had steadily improved since a rough start to the regular season. Aaron Rodgers‘s play had been a big part of that, but the quarterback slumped along with the rest of the team.

After the game, Rodgers said it was “a good slice of humble pie for us” because the Packers might have started to buy into the hype over the course of their winning streak. He said the team needs to be “brutally honest” with their assessments of the performance.

“This was a good learning experience for us,” Rodgers said, via Lily Zhao of WFRV. “I don’t think we were locked in from the start unfortunately. the focus wasn’t there from the start. We have to look in the mirror and be honest with our performance, myself included.”

We’ll find out the results of gazing into the mirror when the Packers host the Panthers next Sunday.