Aaron Rodgers, 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' champ, on meeting Alex Trebek: 'I was starstruck'

Aaron Rodgers has a similar story as many others when it comes to “Jeopardy!” and mourning the death of host Alex Trebek.

He talked about watching at his grandparents’ house at the summer, and how that tradition carried on to adulthood.

“I mean literally, I’ve told friends of mine and people that come and visit and people I’ve dated, six o’clock at my house, is “Jeopardy!” And that’s just the way it goes,” Rodgers told The Athletic. “I’ve watched it for years and, sadly, he’s gone.”

Unlike many other people, Rodgers got a chance to play “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and meet Trebek, who died last weekend at age 80. Rodgers is a star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, one of the most famous athletes in the United States, but even he was giddy to meet Trebek.

Aaron Rodgers was ‘starstruck’

Rodgers got to be on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015, and he won.

He told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic that he enjoyed meeting Trebek, who was one of the voices of his youth.

“It’s safe to say I was starstruck,” Rodgers said. “I was just telling one of our coaches today as we talked about it. It’s happened a few times in my life where I’ve been starstruck by somebody, and I understand maybe what that feels like to a lesser degree when somebody meets me, and that’s what I think gives me a good perspective with those interactions.

“I was so excited, trying to keep it together and act like it wasn’t the huge deal that it was to me on the inside.”

Rodgers mourned Alex Trebek’s death

Rodgers said there was “a special nostalgic place in my childhood heart and as an adult as well” for Trebek. He said it was a dream come true to be on “Jeopardy!”

😭😭 6p weeknights will never be the same. So many great memories and thankful to have met him ❤️ # https://t.co/W6TLqJy2Ug — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 8, 2020

Though Rodgers had a different connection with Trebek than most, he summed up the sentiment of many who just knew Trebek through their televisions for decades.

“It’s that feeling of nostalgia, I think, especially as we get older and the stresses increase in our life and things change, the innocence of those moments is so special and so meaningful,” Rodgers told The Athletic of his time watching “Jeopardy!” growing up. “I think that’s why that experience, again, not knowing any of the questions, but just being in that room, and feeling the love, and post-dinner, it’s just what we do. There’s something special about a routine like that.”

