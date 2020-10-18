Aaron Rodgers celebrates would-be TD with ode to 'Key & Peele'

Aaron Rodgers likes playing football.

He also likes jokes.

He combined those two passions on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback thought he scored the first touchdown of the day on a 6-yard scramble late in the first quarter.

He celebrated with this:

So what exactly was that?

The low-key dance confused Troy Aikman in the Fox broadcast booth. But for fans of “Key & Peele,” the move was immediately recognizable.

The former Comedy Central sketch show that launched the careers of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key frequently made football a subject of their jokes. Rodgers’ dance was an ode to Hingle McCringleberry, a fake football player who pushed the bounds of excessive celebration rules.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, his McCringleberry pump was premature. Officials ruled Rodgers down short of the goal line on replay. No touchdown. But Aaron Jones ensured the Packers would score seven with a touchdown run on the next play.

Rodgers a big fan of ‘Key & Peele’

For Rodgers, it wasn’t his first foray into “Key & Peele” canon. The duo made a joke of his name in its first season with a character pronouncing both As in his first name. As in “A-Aron.”

Two seasons later, Rodgers made a cameo on the show as himself. Or “A-Aron” to be precise (2:52 below).

Does Rodgers have a career in comedy after he hangs up his cleats?

