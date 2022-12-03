Aaron Rodgers celebrates his birthday at the Bucks-Lakers game, sits courtside next to Mallory Edens

OK, this was the icing on the cake.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday Friday night by taking in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum.

He was with teammate Randall Cobb. Rodgers was sitting next to Mallory Edens, daughter of Wes Edens, one of the Bucks' primary owners. Wes Edens is also in their row.

aaron rodgers in the house for lakers vs. bucks pic.twitter.com/2kgqEQVTeW — buckets (@buckets) December 3, 2022

Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers are in the building for Bucks-Lakers! 🏈 x 🏀#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/rHtk6mPwte — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

Rodgers, who owns the Chicago Bears, is a minority owner of the Bucks.

He was last spotted at a game last April when the Bucks faced the Chicago Bulls in Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Lakers star Anthony Davis, who scored 23 points in the first half, had to be pleased with the Rodgers sighting. Davis is a big fan of No. 12.

Hanging out at Fiserv Forum sure beats sitting at home and watching "Jeopardy!"

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers celebrates birthday at Bucks game, sits by Mallory Edens