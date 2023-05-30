Aaron Rodgers catches two nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and does as Swifties do

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility on May 23 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Aaron Rodgers never danced like that at Lambeau Field. Then again, Taylor Swift never played there.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback, who seems to be embracing the endless A-list entertainment offerings life as a New York Jets affords him, was among the Swifties who took in the pop superstar's Eras Tour over the holiday weekend.

Not just one night, mind you, but two at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rodgers, who mentioned the previous week he was "a big fan" of Swift and would be attending, posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram on Monday from two of the blockbuster tour's three nights at the stadium. He attended with "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller in a VIP area of MetLife and raved about the shows, calling Swift "a master entertainer and epic human" who "absolutely rocked the house for 3½ hours each night."

Videos shot by TMZ and others that showed Rodgers dancing along seemed to get the most attention.

Okay I’ve come all the way around on Aaron Rodgers. You can’t fake this love pic.twitter.com/xQw18MikBl — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 28, 2023

It's not the first time Rodgers and the Tellers enjoyed Swift's music together. In 2021, when Rodgers and then fiancée Shailene Woodley were vacationing with the couple in Hawaii, Sperry Teller posted a video captioned "Swifties" in which she and Rodgers are singing along to Swift's "the 1." (The Tellers star in Swift's video for "I Bet You Think About Me.")

Just for the record, it's not like Swift has never played Green Bay. She opened for Rascal Flatts at the Resch Center in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old up-and-coming country artist. That's the same year Rodgers became the Packers' starting quarterback.

