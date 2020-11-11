Aaron Rodgers casts doubt on NFL's COVID-19 protocols: 'Are we doing all this based on science?'

Aaron Rodgers cast doubt on the wisdom of quarantines at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, likening curve-flattening self-isolation efforts to “house arrest.”

On Tuesday, he expressed similar skepticism around the NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocols. In an interview with “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers lamented “big brother spying on you all the time” in reference to the NFL’s increasingly strict COVID protocol oversight.

He started by listing his grievances with league-imposed social distancing efforts at team facilities.

Rodgers: ‘Are we doing all this based on science?’

"I just think there's some double standards... You can dap up a guy after the game but you can't eat at the same lunch table as a teammate"@AaronRodgers12 on the COVID protocols #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/7RqyrUgSWQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2020

“There’s one-person tables in the lunchroom,” Rodgers said. “There’s plexiglass, or whatever the hell it is between our lockers. ... It definitely puts a strain on that locker room conversation and camaraderie.”

Rodgers then questioned whether league-imposed protocols are serving a purpose.

“Obviously the proponents of all that say it’s necessary to get us to the finish line and to the season,” Rodgers continued. “I think there’s a lot of questions about — are we doing all this based on science? And it’s all necessary?”

When McAfee asked Rodgers if he was advocating for looser NFL COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers suggested that some of the league’s efforts are based on optics rather than science.

This isn't the first time Aaron Rodgers has expressed skepticism about COVID-19 safety protocols. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) More

“I’m just wondering what is this based on?” Rodgers continued. “I just think there’s some double standards. You can dap up a guy after the game, but you can’t eat at the same lunch table as a teammate.

“You can go down to practice and hit each other and be in close contact, but you have to have plexiglass in between you and the guy next to you in the locker room.”

Rodgers critique arrives as COVID crisis worsens

With experts continuing to learn how the novel coronavirus is spread, there aren’t clear answers to all of Rodgers’ concerns. The science is constantly evolving. What is clear is that COVID-19 is spreading at a faster rate than ever in the United States, with the country hitting records daily this week with new recorded cases eclipsing 100,000 per day.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.2 million tests and 131k cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic started. There are 62k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The death toll was 1,347. pic.twitter.com/WPoX9Nj7ef — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 11, 2020

Medical experts are concerned about colder weather influencing an increase of the spread during fall and winter months and are in agreement that being indoors increases the risk of transmitting the virus.

That explains the NFL’s thinking behind placing strict protocols in locker rooms and at team facilities as the league has been plagued with outbreaks since Week 3 of the season.

Rodgers’ criticism also arrives as the Wisconsin Department of Health urges citizens to make efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid surging cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows the highest numbers yet when it comes to cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

• 7,073 confirmed cases reported since yesterday

• 66 lives lost

• 291 people hospitalized

Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/YfO7dUtSTS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 10, 2020

NFL explains its stance

As Rodgers questioned the NFL’s safety measures, the league’s chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills likened enforcing protocols to educating people about wearing seatbelts.