What is Aaron Rodgers’ career record, stats against the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills will see much more of Aaron Rodgers going forward.

The former Super Bowl winner and multiple-time NFL MVP has been traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

Undoubtedly talented, Rodgers and the Bills haven’t had their paths cross much in his career. That’s the nature of the AFC-NFC crossover games, they don’t happen often.

But it has. So that begs that question, how have the Bills fared in the affairs?

A rundown of Rodgers’ career record and stats against the Bills can be found below:

Game 1: 2006

Final score: Bills 21, Packers 10

Rodgers stats: Did not play

Game 2: 2010

Final score: Packers 34, Bills 7

Rodgers stats: 19-for-29 (65.52 completion %) | 255 passing yards | 3 touchdowns (1 rushing)

Game 3: 2014

Final score: Bills 21, Packers 13

Rodgers stats: 17-for-42 (40.48%) |185 yards | 2 interceptions | 1 sack allowed | 1 fumble

Note: Rodgers won the 2014 NFL MVP Award

Game 4: 2018

Final score: Packers 22, Bills 0

Rodgers stats: 22-for-40 (55%) | 298 yards | 1 touchdown | 1 interception | 2 sacks allowed | 1 fumble

Game 5: 2022

Final score: Bills 27, Packers 17

Rodgers stats: 19-for-30 (63.33%) | 203 yards |2 touchdowns | 1 interception | 2 sacks allowed

Overall

Career record: 2-2*

Career stats vs. Bills: 54.61 completion % | 6 touchdowns (1 rushing) | 4 interceptions | 5 sacks allowed | 2 fumbles

* Rodgers’ record not impacted by first contest in which he did not start.

