What is Aaron Rodgers’ career record, stats against the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills will see much more of Aaron Rodgers going forward.
The former Super Bowl winner and multiple-time NFL MVP has been traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.
Undoubtedly talented, Rodgers and the Bills haven’t had their paths cross much in his career. That’s the nature of the AFC-NFC crossover games, they don’t happen often.
But it has. So that begs that question, how have the Bills fared in the affairs?
A rundown of Rodgers’ career record and stats against the Bills can be found below:
Game 1: 2006
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Final score: Bills 21, Packers 10
Rodgers stats: Did not play
Game 2: 2010
Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Final score: Packers 34, Bills 7
Rodgers stats: 19-for-29 (65.52 completion %) | 255 passing yards | 3 touchdowns (1 rushing)
Game 3: 2014
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Final score: Bills 21, Packers 13
Rodgers stats: 17-for-42 (40.48%) |185 yards | 2 interceptions | 1 sack allowed | 1 fumble
Note: Rodgers won the 2014 NFL MVP Award
Game 4: 2018
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Final score: Packers 22, Bills 0
Rodgers stats: 22-for-40 (55%) | 298 yards | 1 touchdown | 1 interception | 2 sacks allowed | 1 fumble
Game 5: 2022
(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
Final score: Bills 27, Packers 17
Rodgers stats: 19-for-30 (63.33%) | 203 yards |2 touchdowns | 1 interception | 2 sacks allowed
Overall
Career record: 2-2*
Career stats vs. Bills: 54.61 completion % | 6 touchdowns (1 rushing) | 4 interceptions | 5 sacks allowed | 2 fumbles
* Rodgers’ record not impacted by first contest in which he did not start.