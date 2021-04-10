Aaron Rodgers caps a solid first week at Jeopardy! guest host

Whether he retires, makes off-day trips to Los Angeles during the season, or loads up with show tapings before training camp and during the bye week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may soon have a decision to make. Based on his performance through five episodes as the guest-host of Jeopardy!, Rodgers could indeed end up being offered the job as the permanent new host of the show.

Rodgers at first seemed like he was simply emulating Alex Trebek. By the end of the week, however, it seemed like Rodgers had evolved to being himself, which usually is the best way to be.

Rodgers has been smooth, loose, and funny without overdoing it. He dropped a “Turd Ferguson” on Tuesday and he made a weed reference on Wednesday.

Rodgers also seemed to take well the ribbing over the fateful field-goal decision in the NFC Champion, shedding the reputation that he’s so sensitive that he’s sensitive about being called sensitive.

Like Michael Strahan when he decided he wanted to succeed Regis Philbin on morning TV, Rodgers has opted to be very open, direct, and candid regarding his desire to secure the gig. That mindset may be a product of playing football, where aggression and confidence are prerequisites to success.

Regardless, Rodgers has the chops for the job. That, coupled with the drive to secure it, could be enough to make it happen. At this point, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t have to figure out how to balance his football career with the possibility of his game-shot dream job.

