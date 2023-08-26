Aaron Rodgers caps Jets debut with TD pass to Garrett Wilson

The Jets hope to see Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson hook up for a lot of touchdowns during the 2023 season and they got their first taste of the partnership in Saturday's preseason finale.

Rodgers capped the second Jets drive of the game with a bullet to a well-covered Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown. It was the third catch of the night for Wilson and Rodgers threw another pass to Wilson that resulted in a defensive pass interference penalty.

Rodgers was 5-of-8 for 47 yards overall in his two series of work. New Giant Isaiah Simmons forced him to scramble out of the pocket and throw the ball away on third down to end the first drive of the game, but a 10-yard connection with Mecole Hardman and the balls to Wilson got them into the end zone the second time around.

The Jets will now work on creating the same kind of chemistry against the Bills on the opening Monday night of the season.