Aaron Rodgers caps first day of 2024 OTAs with Yankees game

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his post-Green Bay trend of participating in the offseason program by showing up for the first day of OTAs.

Rodgers capped the day, via Christian Arnold of the New York Post, by attending the Yankees’ game against the Seattle Mariners.

One question that continues to loom over Rodgers and the Jets is when he'll next hold court with reporters. By rule, it's required at least once during OTAs. And the vibe should be very different from what it was in 2023, when Rodgers got the kid-gloves treatment from the supposedly rough-and-tumble New York media.

A lot has happened since Rodgers last spoke to reporters, when he made it clear that 2024 should be about no distractions. And then he created a fairly large distraction by being mentioned as a potential running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Most recently, Rodgers sat for an extended interview with Tucker Carlson, which further cemented the reality that: (1) Rodgers inevitably will enter politics; (2) he never met a conspiracy theory he wouldn't embrace; and (3) he forces a Hollywood-style good-versus-evil template onto everything — with Rodgers always being Luke Skywalker and anyone who would dare to criticize him being Darth Vader.

That's how he puts it. Good vs. evil. He's good. Anyone who would dare attack him is evil, or corrupted by evil money.

It's a dangerous mindset, one that obscures nuance and gray area. And it will do nothing to build the bridges that are so desperately needed in modern American society.

The good-and-evil construct is one of the biggest problems we now face as a people, because half of America believes it's inherently good and that the other half is inherently evil.

Rodgers needs to be pressed on some of these issues and beliefs. He typically spouts off in a safe space where he won't be challenged. A roomful of reporters might be inclined to challenge him on whether he believes Sandy Hook was an inside job, whether he's a 9/11 truther, and whether UAPs are demonic in nature.

We'll find out, if/when the Jets make him available during OTAs.