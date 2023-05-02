Aaron Rodgers calls his time in Green Bay 'beautiful' but feels 'energized' being with the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers said last week that the Green Bay Packers will always have his heart as he departed from the franchise after 18 years for New York. But now a member of the Jets, the 39-year-old quarterback is sure loving life these days with his new team and city.

In fact, it appears he hasn't stopped smiling since.

The former Packers quarterback has been practicing with the Jets already in their offseason program, bonding with his teammates and integrating himself into the city by attending New York Rangers and Knicks playoff games while mingling with celebrities. Oh, and he'll be back at Madison Square Garden Tuesday for another Knicks-Heat playoff Game 2 with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who famously burned a cheesehead in an attempt to recruit Rodgers to New York.

"I’m just pinching myself a lot of days," Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," the first time he's appeared on the show since he announced his intention to play for the Jets in mid-March. "I can’t believe it’s real sometimes. It’s been a dream, for sure, just to be here. Definitely feel energized to be in the building."

Rodgers penned a heartfelt farewell to the Packers and their fans last week. On Tuesday, he reinforced that whatever happens in the future it won't wipe away nearly two decades of memories.

"That takes nothing away from the 18 beautiful years I spent in Green Bay," Rodgers said. "How can you ask for anything better than that. Such a special place to play."

And Rodgers said there is "beauty" for being in the same place for so long and knowing all the routines and people.

But after spending his entire career with the Packers from the time he was 21 years old, Rodgers is ready for a new start.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Rodgers called it "weird" learning new routines, though one thing that won't change is his cadence at the line of scrimmage, he said.

"It’s been great," Rodgers said of being with the Jets. "Everything is new. It’s like the first day of school every single day. Everything’s new and exciting and fun."

Rodgers has had this fun celebrating a Rangers win with Allen Lazard and Breece Hall at MSG, chatted with Spike Lee from his courtside seat at the Knicks game, while rapper Jack Harlow was two seats away.

"Going to the Knicks game the other night I met Spike Lee, Martha Stewart and Patrick Ewing," said Rodgers, who has a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. "I’m sitting next to Jack Harlow. So much fun. Just having a ball."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers energized being with Jets, he says on Pat McAfee Show