Aaron Rodgers calling for a Zach Wilson long bomb is just one highlight from ‘Hard Knocks.’ Here’s how to watch

New York Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson (2) and Tim Boyle (7) stand on the sideline after about half the lights at the stadium went out during the second half of the team’s Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. | David Richard, Associated Press

It turns out Zach Wilson’s best play from the New York Jets’ preseason opener last week — a 57-yard long bomb to Malik Taylor — came at the insistence of Aaron Rodgers.

“Great call by Aaron Rodgers. Had to give him a little shoutout there,” Wilson said during a video segment from the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks” shared on social media.

The video clip also shows Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, calmly calling for Wilson to throw deep to Taylor, then getting excited after the play call worked.

The relationship between Rodgers, who the Jets traded for this season, and Wilson, the former BYU quarterback who’s been relegated to backup after two tough seasons, is expected to be a central focus during this season’s “Hard Knocks,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

That’s one video segment the NFL has shared in anticipation of this year’s season of “Hard Knocks,” the behind-the-scenes documentary that focuses on one NFL team each training camp.

This year, it’s the Jets.

The season premieres Tuesday night and can be watched live on HBO or streamed through HBO’s streaming service, Max.

.@ZachWilson was showing off the arms and Coach Saleh and @AaronRodgers12 were loving it. 😂#HardKnocks with the @nyjets premieres tonight at 10pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/t0MJ1dsw0h — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

Why are the Jets the subject of this season’s ‘Hard Knocks’?

HBO and NFL Films first partnered in 2002 to produce “Hard Knocks,” and outside a few years off in the mid-2000s, each summer the show has become a way for fans to gain insight into how one team works in real time in the lead-up to the season.

The work is a grind: the production includes a 120-person crew that works 45 straight days and captures more than 400 hours of footage just to produce five one-hour episodes, according to entrepreneur and investor Joe Pompliano.

So, why were the Jets chosen this season?

New York didn’t want to be the focus of this year’s “Hard Knocks, according to coach Robert Saleh, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The Jets were one of just four teams — along with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders — that were eligible to be the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL has certain criteria for being the subject of the show that eliminates teams with first-year head coaches, teams that have played in the postseason the past two years and teams that have appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the past 10 seasons, per Schefter.

In mid-July, just before the team opened training camp, the league announced the Jets would be the subject of this year’s show.

Saleh at least has had some fun with the team being selected, showing up to an early training camp session in a T-shirt that read, “I❤️HK.”

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 20, 2023. | Seth Wenig, Associated Press

How to watch ‘Hard Knocks’

The 18th season of “Hard Knocks” premieres Tuesday night with a one-hour episode at 8 p.m. MDT.

HBO subscribers can watch the first episode live on the channel. Those who are subscribed to HBO’s streaming service, Max, can also watch it live or find it to stream after 8 p.m.

New episodes are released each Tuesday at the same time, leading up to the season finale on Sept. 5.