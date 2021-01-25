Aaron Rodgers all but called out his head coach for the baffling decision to kick a field goal late against the Bucs

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Aaron Rodgers wasn't pleased with the Packers decision to kick a field goal late in the NFC championship.

The Packers were down eight and facing fourth-and-goal from the eight-yard line with just two minutes left when head coach Matt LaFleur sent out the field goal team.

The Packers made the field goal, but never got the ball back and missed their shot at the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers was clearly frustrated with head coach Matt LaFleur after the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Trailing by eight points with just over two minutes left in the game, the Packers faced fourth-and-goal from eight yards out of the end zone. Rather than go for it on fourth down and potentially tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion, LaFleur instead sent out the field goal unit to cut the Packers deficit to five points.

The field goal was good, but the Packers never got the ball back and lost the game, and with it, their shot at playing in Super Bowl LV.

After the game, Rodgers was diplomatic when asked about the decision to kick what amounted to a meaningless field goal but implied that he likely would have gone in a different direction.

"It wasn't my decision," Rodgers told reporters. "I understand the thinking - above two minutes, with all of our timeouts. But it wasn't my decision."

It wasn't the only time Rodgers mentioned his thinking on the decision during his presser. While discussing the play before the field goal, Rodgers implied that while he thought he could have possibly reached the end zone on his feet, he was counting on a fourth down play.

"I felt like I had a chance, maybe, to run it," Rodgers told reporters. "I thought maybe we were gonna have four chances to go."

Rodgers had the best season of his career and is a near-lock to be named MVP when the awards are announced. But with the game on the line, his head coach decided against giving him one more chance to tie the game and make the Super Bowl.

I'd be confused too.

