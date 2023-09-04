Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Mosley, and Justin Hardee voted as Jets’ captains for 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers is entering his first year as the quarterback of the New York Jets and he’ll unsurprisingly have a “C” patch on his jersey this season. Along with Rodgers, C.J. Mosley and Justin Hardee have been voted as the team captains of the Jets in 2023.

The #Jets voted for their captains: QB Aaron Rodgers, LB C.J. Mosley and ST Justin Hardee. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 4, 2023

No one should be shocked that Rodgers was voted as the captain of the offense despite entering his debut year with the Jets. Expectations are astronomical this season due to the arrival of Rodgers, who continues to receive rave reviews from his coaching staff and new teammates ahead of Week 1.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mosley was named a captain for the third time during his tenure with the Jets. Since signing with New York in 2019, the veteran linebacker has been a captain of the defense every year except for 2020, which was when he opted out because of family health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, Hardee was voted as the captain of New York’s special teams unit for the third straight year. Hardee has been a core special teamer for the Jets since signing with the organization in 2021 following a four-year stint with the New Orleans Saints to begin his career.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire