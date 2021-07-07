Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau earn 3-and-2 victory over Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson 3-and-2 in the latest installment of the The Match.

Rodgers poured in a birdie putt on the 16th hole at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin to serve as the clinching stroke in the victory.

“I haven’t played a lot of golf (recently), I’m just a pretty good putter,” Rodgers said on the broadcast.

Brady got the upper hand in the most recent meeting on the football field between the two players with the Buccaneers win over the Packers in the NFC Championship in January. Mickelson managed to needle Rodgers about that result as they tried to stay alive needing a birdie of their own on the 16th green.

“It’s 4th-and-3 and we’re down eight (points),” Mickelson said to Brady. “I don’t think we should kick the field goal. I think we should go for it.”

The Packers trailed by eight, 31-23, with 2:05 left to play in January when Matt LaFleur elected for a field goal to cut the lead to 31-26. The Packers wouldn’t touch the ball again and Brady would go on to win another Super Bowl two weeks later in Tampa.

Brady is now 0-2 in his two pairings with Mickelson in The Match. He also lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning last year.

The match was tied through the opening nine holes. Rodgers then rolled in birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes as he and DeChambeau grabbed a 3 up lead. They would give a hole back on the 15th before Rodgers converted another birdie after a close approach from DeChambeau on the par 3 16th to seal the win.

