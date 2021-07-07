Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau beat Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in 'The Match'

Rodgers, DeChambeau beat Brady, Mickelson in 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Phil Mickelson is a six-time major champion and Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, but together they don't make a winning team.

At least not out on the golf course.

Mickelson and Brady lost to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in the fourth iteration of "The Match" on Tuesday night. The DeChambeau-Rodgers pairing won the head-to-head match play event 3 and 2 at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont.

It's the second time Mickelson and Brady lost as teammates in "The Match," with the first coming to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning back in May of 2020. Mickelson was victorious the two other times he competed in the event.

"The Match IV" was all tied up following a back-and-forth front nine where neither pairing led by more than one hole. But DeChambeau and Rodgers got some separation by winning the first three holes on the back nine.

After Mickelson and Brady trimmed the deficit to two through 15, DeChambeau and Rodgers clinched the victory by winning No. 16 on a birdie putt from the Green Bay Packers' quarterback.

Clutch gene. 🏆@AaronRodgers12 walks in one final putt to win The Match alongside @B_DeChambeau. pic.twitter.com/WNEJ1zEMRX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2021

Here are some other highlights:

Rodgers is asked about his uncertain future in Green Bay:

Brady crushes a 390-yard drive:

392 yards to 10 feet.@TomBrady has the deep ball working. pic.twitter.com/cybfMkeAau — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2021

Rob Gronkowski calls in, ribs Rodgers with Brady:

Brady to Gronk: "I’m 30 yards away from Aaron, who's the leader of the Packers...I think"



Gronk: "Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement."



💀#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/cvNIDYAAfd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 6, 2021

Rodgers walks in putt, turns down Mickelson's fist bump:

The charity golf event helped raise money for Feeding America and My Brother's Keeper.