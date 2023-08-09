Aaron Rodgers on Bryce Young: I think Carolina's in good hands

The Jets and Panthers are practicing together ahead of this week's preseason game, which meant that two quarterbacks on different ends of the career spectrum were taking a lot of reps.

On one side is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is entering his 19th NFL season. On the other side is Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who is a rookie and was three years old when Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005.

Rodgers was asked his impressions of Young after the end of Wednesday's session and said he didn't get a chance to watch much of the rookie until two-minute work near the end of practice. He said that his friendship with Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen and a shared agent have given him plenty of other insight into Young.

"I like the kid a lot," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "We share an agent so I’ve known about him for a long time. I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws. I trust a guy like Adam. Him and I have been buddies for a long time, and he raves about him. So, I think Carolina is in good hands."

Rodgers was also asked about any advice he might have for Young.

"Be gentle with yourself," Rodgers said. "It's a long journey. It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn't go right. It's just not true. It's a long journey. It's about holding on to your confidence and enjoying the ride and doing the little things every day. But I think he’s got a good head on his shoulders, and he'll be just fine."

Rodgers had a lot more time than Young to acclimate himself to life as a professional before he became the starter in Green Bay, but the Panthers will be hoping that Young can start making those predictions look prescient right out of the gate.