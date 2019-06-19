Aaron Rodgers and Brooks Koepka, Kirk Cousins and Rickie Fowler and other QB/golfer comparisons originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

You may not immediately think quarterbacks and golfers have a lot in common, but the two types of athletes do share quite a few similarities.

They both look to rack up yardage. They both need to play their best on Sundays. And they both have to be as mentally sharp as they are physically in form.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, with all that in mind (and, frankly, because Redskins training camp is still more than a month away), why not try to match up QBs with guys on the PGA Tour?

FOR THE GALLERY FEATURING QB-TO-GOLFER COMPARISONS, CLICK HERE

That's the purpose of this NBCSportsWashington.com gallery, to pair up passers with golfers because of key traits they share. Who's the Patrick Mahomes on the links? Who's the Dustin Johnson of the NFL?

Those answers, and plenty more, lie in this list. So, go ahead and run through it, then head over to @PeteHaileyNBCS on Twitter to praise (or rip... yeah, most likely rip) the choices. No one will throw a flag or assess you a two-stroke penalty if you have some disagreements.

FOR THE GALLERY FEATURING QB-TO-GOLFER COMPARISONS, CLICK HERE