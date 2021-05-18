Would Aaron Rodgers make Broncos AFC Super Bowl favorites?

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses whether QB Aaron Rodgers would make the Denver Broncos Super Bowl favorites if he joined the team. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • How Kyle Shanahan sees Nick Bosa's return helping 49ers' defense

    Kyle Shanahan discusses the return of DE Nick Bosa and his impact on the 49ers defense.

  • Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Brady Christensen has ‘four-position flexibility’

    According to Joe Person at the Athletic, coach Matt Rhule says the team believes that Christensen can play up to four spots.

  • Trent Taylor won’t wear A.J. Green’s No. 18 jersey number with Bengals

    Some jersey number news for the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • The Monday 9: Why the Twins are dangerously close to dropping out of the playoff hunt

    Plus: Nolan Arenado is back to full superstardom, and why MLB's problems are more about perception than popularity.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Nikola Jokic with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/16/2021

  • UFC 262 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Charles Oliveira encourages Tony Ferguson before faceoff

    Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Wizards beat Cavaliers 120-105, clinch East play-in spot

    WASHINGTON (AP) Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA's career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.

  • Game Recap: Rockets 122, Clippers 115

    The Rockets defeated the Clippers, 122-115. Kelly Olynyk recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for the Rockets, while Jae'Sean Tate added 20 points in the victory. Luke Kennard tallied 23 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 17-54 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 47-24.

  • Dustin Poirier praises Charles Oliveira, encourages Michael Chandler after UFC 262

    Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • Yankees takeaways from Monday's 5-2 loss to Rangers, including Gerrit Cole lasting only five innings

    Gerrit Cole let up two home runs in five innings of work, as the Yankees lost to the Texas Rangers, 5-2.

  • ESPN gives trio of Sixers some love for All-NBA, All-Defensive teams

    ESPN has a trio of Philadelphia 76ers receiving All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

  • Chiefs to sign WR Daurice Fountain following rookie minicamp tryout

    A new receiver is in the fold for the Kansas City Chiefs after a successful rookie minicamp tryout.

  • WATCH: Samuel Cosmi with the Washington Football Team at rookie minicamp

    Take a look at former Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi at the Washington Football Team rookie minicamp.

  • Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

    Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Just ask Kyle Larson. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCAR’s career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.