The Aaron Rodgers, Brian Gutekunst relationship likely will be deteriorating, again

The rollercoaster relationship between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst is about to take a nosedive.

Last month, Rodgers explained the manner in which things have improved between quarterback and executive. Now, as Rodgers continues to contemplate whether he’ll stay with the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire, Gutekunst has publicly reneged on the team’s verbal promise from 2021 to trade Rodgers.

As a source with knowledge of Rodgers’s mindset explains it (and to no surprise at all), Rodgers won’t like that Gutekunst said he didn’t promise to trade Rodgers when Rodgers decided to play in 2021. The source added that Gutekunst is “lying” regarding the commitments made to Rodgers last July.

The mere existence of this squabble proves yet again the worthlessness of verbal promises. Rodgers, in hindsight, should have demanded free agency in 2022 — not a loose, malleable, and ultimately unenforceable commitment (or not) to trade him after the 2021 season.

It’s currently unclear where things will go. A sense had been slowly emerging that maybe Rodgers would stay. Gutekunst’s words from Wednesday could reverse that. As suggested last night, maybe Gutekunst secretly wants to blow it up and turn the page to Jordan Love, Gutekunst’s first-round pick from 2020.

However it plays out, the source expects Rodgers to make a decision “soon.” That’s when things could get even more interesting.

