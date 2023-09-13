Aaron Rodgers breaks silence, hints at 2024 Jets return: ‘I shall rise yet again’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' season is over. / Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nearly 48 hours have passed since Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 season with the Jets came to an end on Monday Night Football.

However, the future Hall of Famer has finally broken his silence in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend etc.,” Rodgers wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love.

“Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

Rodgers ended his message with a quote that hints at a possible return in 2024 before congratulating the Jets on their Week 1 win.

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0.

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of the Jets’ first drive against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The much-anticipated start to the Rodgers era in New York ended as soon as it started, but the Jets would bounce back from down 10 points at halftime to defeat their division rivals.

Since the injury, there was some speculation as to whether Rodgers -- who turns 40 in December -- would hang up his cleats. While there hasn't been any confirmation, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that he would be surprised if his quarterback retired.

"I haven't gone down that road with him," he said. "I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out. But at the same time for him, he's working through a whole lot of things that he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about."

The Jets will go with Zach Wilson for the foreseeable future. The former No. 2 overall pick went 14-for-21 with 140 yards a touchdown and an interception, coming in after Rodgers’ injury.

Wilson and the Jets will look to go 2-0 when they travel to Texas to face off against the Cowboys.