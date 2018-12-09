Aaron Rodgers breaks record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception



The Green Bay Packers did well against the Atlanta Falcons, and in the third quarter their quarterback increased their lead with beautiful touchdown pass and set a new NFL record on the same play.

359 attempts without an interception

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aaron Rodgers’ beautiful 24-yard touchdown to Randall Cobb put Green Bay up, 27-7. It also marked the 359th straight pass Rodgers has thrown without an interception, a new league record.

The previous record-holder was the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady at 358.

Rodgers has thrown one interception this season, back in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, and it didn’t exactly hurt the Packers since they won that game, 22-0. He’s now in his ninth straight game without a pick.

Brady’s streak spanned around two seasons, beginning in the fifth game of the 2010 season and ending in the 2011 season opener.

Green Bay held on to beat Atlanta, 34-20.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has not thrown an interception since Week 4. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Cowboys’ Jason Garrett tried to lure Jason Witten out of ‘Monday Night Football’ booth

• Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray will honor Athletics contract, according to agent

• Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh on potential NFL return: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

• Bulls suffer worst loss in franchise history mere days after firing Fred Hoiberg

