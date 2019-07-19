Aaron Rodgers: Billy Turner’s a great addition for us

There’s been plenty of attention paid to changes to the Packers offense this offseason and most of it has focused on how quarterback Aaron Rodgers will adjust to the system head coach Matt LaFleur is installing in Green Bay.

Less attention has been paid to newly acquired members of the unit, especially when compared to the slew of new faces on the defensive side of the ball. One free agent is slated for a starting role this year, however, and Rodgers told Chris Simms that he thinks right guard Billy Turner is going to fill a big role for the Packers this season.

“The guy who won’t get a lot of pub but I’m trying to pub him every chance I can is Bill Turner,” Rodgers said. “He’s going to be a great addition for us. He is going to be a really good addition. He’s a big tough dude, fits in really well, good athlete. He can move in our system because we’re running off the ball. He’s going to be a big part of what we are doing up front because Matt wants to run the ball.”

Turner started 11 games for the Broncos last year and made 12 starts for the Dolphins in 2015, but only played in nine games between those two seasons. That’s likely part of the reason why he’s flown under the radar, but fulfilling Rodgers’s expectations come the fall would likely ensure that’s not the case in the future.