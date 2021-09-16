Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously spelled out “R-E-L-A-X” as a message to those he felt were overly panicked about a rough stretch during the 2014 season and he sent a similar message on Thursday.

This one didn’t include any spelling exercises. Rodgers met the media in Green Bay on Thursday and the topic of the team’s 38-3 loss to the Saints remained a popular one. Rodgers said the team does not need to make “some big drastic change” because of the loss.

“If we’re starting to freak out after one week, we’re in big trouble. . . . we’ve won a lot of games around here, lost a few, but you move on,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Monday night’s game against the Lions offers the Packers what looks like a golden opportunity to change the narrative. Should they fail to take advantage, “R-E-L-A-X” may not be an option for those who think the team is on the wrong track.

Aaron Rodgers: We’re in big trouble if we freak out over one game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk