Aaron Rodgers believes he could host Jeopardy! and continue football career

Aaron Rodgers has at least one more NFL season in him, and at least one more NFL season with the Packers. But while his NFL future beyond this season is in question, the quarterback would love nothing better than a future of questions.

Rodgers began a two-week stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday.

He told The Pat McAfee Show on Monday he would love to become the full-time host and would even shave his facial hair if that’s what it took to step into Alex Trebek’s large shoes.

“If that was a (prerequisite) to get the full-time gig,” Rodgers said, “(I would) have no problem with it. No problem.”

However, while a permanent position on the job could help Rodgers control his football future, Rodgers told The Ringer he thinks it’s possible to do both — play football and host Jeopardy! — because the schedules wouldn’t overlap.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers told The Ringer. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.

“I feel like I bring something different to the stage. I’m the youngest of any of the guest hosts. I’d be the youngest host of just about any major game show. I bring an audience from the NFL, and I feel like I appeal to nerdy people, too, because I was a nerd in high school and got caught in that weird phase of wanting to be a jock and an athlete and also really caring about getting good grades. And at the same time, there’s not many bigger fans of the show than me. I’ve been watching it for years and years and years. I respect the show and appreciate the history of it, and also there’s my background of stepping in for a legend and their footsteps. I feel like all that combined makes me a pretty good candidate.”

In Monday’s episode, a contestant on final Jeopardy! who couldn’t come up with the correct answer instead took a shot at the Packers’ decision to kick a late field goal in the NFC Championship Game.

Aaron Rodgers believes he could host Jeopardy! and continue football career originally appeared on Pro Football Talk