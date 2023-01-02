Aaron Rodgers: When you believe something strongly, miraculous things can happen

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs with the Packers at 4-8 in November, there were questions about whether he’d shut things down for the season and Rodgers said he would play as long as the team was not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Math never shut the door on Green Bay, however. The Packers have won four straight games since that point and running the streak to five against the Lions in Week 18 will guarantee them the final Wild Card spot in the NFC field.

After Sunday’s 41-17 pounding of the Vikings, Rodgers said he thinks the Packers are “becoming a more dangerous team” and that their mental toughness has contributed to the turnaround.

“I had faith, much like at 4-6 I think in ’16,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more. But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping, for sure. I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.”

There wasn’t much faith in the Packers outside of their locker room, but the amount that existed inside of it looks very well placed heading into the final week of the 2022 season.

