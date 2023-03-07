Aaron Rodgers begins discussions with Jets to work out deal on possible trade with Packers

A couple of dominoes have fallen in the quarterback market so far. Derek Carr signed with the Saints first. Then Geno Smith re-upped with the Seahawks. Could the next domino be Aaron Rodgers to the Jets?

Well, the next motion in this Rube Golberg machine has occurred that could lead to that.

According to multiple reports, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have begun discussions and Rodgers is open to the idea of a trade to New York.

Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the #Jets, source confirms. Some due diligence. https://t.co/QCP6VSoBYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Previous to this, the only discussions the Jets had had was with Derek Carr. But they passed on Carr, opting to try and reel in the big fish in Rodgers.

The 39-year-old four-time MVP will not come cheap. The Packers will likely be asking for a package of picks that would include at least one first round pick. Not to mention the hefty $50 million salary in Rodgers’s contract. But the Jets feel they have the rest of the team in place for success and if they think Rodgers in the missing piece to a run at a Super Bowl, that’s a deal you have to make.

