Aaron Rodgers' beef with Ndamukong Suh rears its head again in Packers vs. Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers and Ndamukong Suh don't like each other. If there were any doubts about that notion entering the Packers' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, they were quickly put to rest.

Like most of his teammates, Suh was in Rodgers' face all afternoon. The two-time MVP was sacked four times and never got into a rhythm. It had to be a frustrating performance for a player having an MVP-caliber start to the year, and Rodgers' frustration seemed to boil over in the direction of Suh.

After Suh was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty, he and Rodgers started to exchange words. Then Suh sacked Rodgers at the end of the half with a big shove to the ground.

“That goes back a long time and I’m sure the cameras caught some stuff,” Rodgers said after the game.

There are three games being playing in Tampa Bay.



Packers vs Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers vs Tampa's pass D

Rodgers vs Suh pic.twitter.com/4I42XhrNtJ — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 18, 2020

This beef goes back a few years to Suh's days in the NFC North. When Suh was with the Lions in 2014, he was suspended for stepping on Rodgers' leg twice during a game at Lambeau Field.

Suh appealed the suspension and it was ultimately reduced to a $70,000 fine, citing the cold weather preventing him from feeling his feet or what he was stepping on.

Rodgers certainly had an off-day against the Buccaneers and there's no doubt the Tampa Bay pass rush got the better more than just the four times he was sacked.

As both teams appear on track for a playoff appearance, it'd be must-see television to see these teams square off again this season. The NFL world needs more Rodgers-Suh beef.