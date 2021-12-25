Aaron Rodgers becomes Packers all-time record holder for touchdown passes

Brett Favre’s reign as the most prolific thrower of touchdown passes in Green Bay Packers history is now over.

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown pass No. 443 on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, passing Favre for first all-time in Packers history.

The record-breaking touchdown pass went to receiver Allen Lazard with 5:13 left in the first quarter. The crowd at Lambeau Field chanted “MVP! MVP! MVP!” as Rodgers and the offense exited the field following the go-ahead touchdown.

Rodgers, now in his 17th season in Green Bay, set the mark in his 211th game and 204th start. Favre played in 255 games and made 253 starts.

“That’s a special one, just because of the history of the franchise and how long our franchise has been around and how many great players have come through here,” Rodgers said last week.

Rodgers threw his first career touchdown pass to Greg Jennings in 2007.

His touchdown pass to Lazard was his 31st of the 2021 season.

Favre’s final regular-season touchdown pass with the Packers went to Bubba Franks in Week 17 of the 2007 season. His record in Green Bay lasted 14 years.

