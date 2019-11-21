Aaron Rodgers: We have to beat 49ers on road at some point

The top two teams in the NFC will be facing off on Sunday night and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be happy with making sure that it is his team’s only visit to Santa Clara this season.

Rodgers took a look at the standings and sees that the Packers are a game behind the 49ers. A win would give them the tiebreaker edge with five weeks left in the regular season, which doesn’t guarantee anything in a conference with five teams that have at least eight wins.

A win would do a lot to improve the odds that a second matchup with the 49ers in the postseason would take place at Lambeau Field, however.

“We’re all aware of where we’re at in the seeding going into Week 12 and what’s in front of us and the opportunities,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “There’s still a lot of football to be played and a lot can happen. I think you’re just in denial if you don’t think about the implications with a ‘Dub’ or an ‘L’ this week and how that affects stuff down the line. That’s why I said, the way we look at it, we’re going to have to win there one time the rest of the year. It would be nice to get it done this week.”

One way or another, the top of the NFC playoff picture is going to look different by the time Sunday night’s game comes to an end.