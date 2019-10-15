Aaron Rodgers: Bad calls equal out over the years

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t shedding any tears for the Lions after Monday night’s game.

The Lions were victimized by the officials repeatedly — two phantom illegal hands to the face penalties on Detroit’s Trey Flowers, an uncalled pass interference and a flag for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a Lions defensive back who was just diving for the ball — but Rodgers thinks the Packers have had their share of bad calls go against them too.

According to Matt Schneiderman of TheAthletic.com, Rodgers smirked when asked if he thinks the Packers caught breaks with bad officiating.

“I think it equals out pretty good over the years,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was likely thinking of the “Fail Mary,” the infamous replacement refs’ call that cost the Packers a game against the Seahawks. Perhaps those bad calls last night were justice for the Packers for the Fail Mary.

But there’s been no officiating justice for the Lions.