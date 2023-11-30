Aaron Rodgers backs Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Nathaniel Hackett as recipe to Jets' success

Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday that if he were to re-injure his Achilles as he attempts to return to the field in the coming weeks it would not impact his decision to return to the Jets for the 2024 NFL season.

But when asked if his desire to return to the Jets next year is tied to head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and general manager Joe Douglas - who have received criticism for the team’s poor play (4-7) during his injury absence – returning to the organization next season, the veteran quarterback called it a "trap question."

“I mean, I don’t even know how an answer to that,” Rodgers said, adding that in addition to the Jets’ ownership wants him in New York, he feels like it's "a really good organization structure."

“Feel like Joe's drafted really well. I feel like Robert is a fantastic coach, so is Nathaniel,” he said. “But those decisions are out of my hands.”

Rodgers said the criticism of the head coach, coordinator and GM “seems pretty consistent with the fan base” in New York voicing their opinion about their desire to win now.

“I respect that but I feel like the recipes in place to be really successful,” he said. “Whether it's finishing up this year or starting fresh next year, I feel like with those guys in a position of leadership, this team can get to where it wants to go."