Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned to the practice field.

Rodgers hurt his right thumb on the final play of last Sunday’s loss to the Giants in London and he did not practice on Wednesday in order to give it time to recover. Reporters at Thursday’s practice shared word of Rodgers’ return and video of him going through drills with a taped thumb in the open portion of practice.

His exact level of participation will be revealed with the release of the team’s injury report, but the lack of concern about his status on Wednesday suggests that he’s on track to play against the Jets unless things take an unexpected turn for the worse.

Tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) are also practicing, but wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) are not. Tight end Marcedes Lewis is also absent, but it is likely a rest day rather than an injury for the veteran.

Aaron Rodgers back at practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk