Aaron Rodgers auctions off jersey worn vs. Saints for Hurricane Ida relief

Among the items up for bid on https://t.co/zi7pzsspio is the game-worn jersey of @AaronRodgers12 from Sunday's game in Jacksonville to benefit the @saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund and @RedCross. Here's a link to the item and how to bid https://t.co/74lIGEGk5c pic.twitter.com/ItlwPfuxfe — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 17, 2021

This is cool: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers donated the jersey he wore when the New Orleans Saints throttled his team in a shocking 38-3 Week 1 victory, putting it up for auction to benefit the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. Started by Saints owner Gayle Benson and flush with donations from around the NFL community, the fund has worked to support organizations working to help Louisiana recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

Rodgers was probably eager to part with the jersey after wearing it during the worst game of his pro career, but it’s good to see the it go to good use. If there’s any justice, some enterprising Saints fan will frame it and put it up as a trophy. Preferably after getting the players who intercepted and sacked Rodgers to sign it.

