Aaron Rodgers asks Cheeseheads not to do wave with Packers on offense

The Packers play five of their next six games at home, with only a trip to the Cowboys on Oct. 6, so they hope to take advantage of that home-field advantage.

Aaron Rodgers loves playing in front of the Lambeau Field crowd, but he does have a request of the home fans.

“My only ask is that we don’t do the wave when we’re on offense,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

The Packers are only 9-6-1 at home the past two seasons, so they need to play better at Lambeau for a return to the postseason.

They start their home stand with the Vikings on Sunday.