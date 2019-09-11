Aaron Rodgers asks Cheeseheads not to do wave with Packers on offense

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Packers play five of their next six games at home, with only a trip to the Cowboys on Oct. 6, so they hope to take advantage of that home-field advantage.

Aaron Rodgers loves playing in front of the Lambeau Field crowd, but he does have a request of the home fans.

“My only ask is that we don’t do the wave when we’re on offense,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

The Packers are only 9-6-1 at home the past two seasons, so they need to play better at Lambeau for a return to the postseason.

They start their home stand with the Vikings on Sunday.

