Aaron Rodgers arrives at M&T with a slight troll for the Ravens

Arriving for a Thursday preseason matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers entrance happened to carry with it quite an interesting tidbit, and no it wasn't the mustache.

Look closely at Rodgers shirt. Yes, that is indeed a tee that pays homage to the band 'Counting Crows'.

Now, maybe there's a chance that Rodgers is just a big fan of the rock band. That's an okay assumption, as songs like 'Mr. Jones' and 'Accidentally in Love' are always catchy.

As it turns out, Rodgers does have an affinity for the band.

But, with a matchup looming against a team that features a team with an emblem that is eerily similar to a crow, it seems like there's more in the works here.

We may never know the truth behind Rodgers shirt, but there's no doubt that if he takes the field on Thursday, he'll be making sure to take notice of how many birds are looking to break through the line and wreak havoc.

