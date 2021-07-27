Aaron Rodgers has arrived in Green Bay to report to training camp.

Rodgers’ private plane landed at the Green Bay airport late on Monday night. Although no fans were there to greet him, multiple members of the media spotted him getting off the plane and into a waiting car.

All offseason, speculation swirled about whether Rodgers was done playing for the Packers. Rodgers started the speculation immediately after the Packers’ loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game with cryptic comments that sounded like he was ready to move on, and throughout the offseason he declined to say directly that he would return to the Packers as reports continually surfaced that he is unhappy.

Now that speculation can end, and Rodgers can get to work when the Packers open camp today. Rodgers’ future beyond 2021 remains in doubt, and there’s a good chance that he’ll finish his career elsewhere and that the Packers will move on to Jordan Love in 2022. But for now, Rodgers is in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk