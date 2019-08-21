Aaron Rodgers arrives in Canada for game vs. Raiders in Canadian tuxedo

Jessica Kleinschmidt
NBC Sports BayArea

Are you ready for very important news ahead of the Raiders-Packers preseason game in Canada on Thursday night?

Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers arrived in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada wearing -- you guessed it -- a Canadian tuxedo:

A Canadian tuxedo consists of "all-denim everything," but the QB really pushed the limit when he added a denim shirt under his denim jacket. A for effort.

Rodgers also sported a bolo tie, which isn't quite part of the traditional Canadian tuxedo look. But the Chico native and Cal grad is a future Hall of Famer -- who are we to argue?

He looks good. 

