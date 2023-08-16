Aaron Rodgers (and another prominent Wisconsin connection) featured in second episode of 'Hard Knocks'

Aaron Rodgers arrives for a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Aaron Rodgers again took a prominent role in the second episode of the HBO series "Hard Knocks," profiling the New York Jets during their training camp. The ex-Packers quarterback wasn't the only Wisconsin connection prominently featured, though.

What were the Aaron Rodgers highlights in Episode 2?

Much like in the first episode, Rodgers was a prominent figure, though not quite as central as in the season premiere.

With the Jets traveling to Carolina for joint practices and a preseason game, Rodgers had a chance to interact with Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2023.

Despite expressing pointed frustration with a particular sideline play in practice, Rodgers again appeared to impress both Jets and Panthers players.

Rodgers didn't play in the preseason game and was again on a headset. He got animated with referee Carl Cheffers when backup quarterback Zach Wilson drew a player offsides with a hard count — a Rodgers specialty — but the play was blown dead before the snap.

Rodgers also interacted with former Packers assistant James Campen and ribs Campen for his weight. Campen, a center with the Packers from 1989 to 1993, served a number of sideline capacities with the organization between 2004 and 2018, including offensive line coach for more than a decade. He's now with the Panthers, and in the aftermath of a 27-0 loss to the Jets in that preseason game, Campen wasn't happy with the O-line.

Rodgers indicated in the headset that he expected someone to be wide-open for a touchdown in the preseason game, and sure enough, tight end Zach Kuntz was open to catch a scoring pass from ex-Packers backup Tim Boyle. But it didn't apparently go as planned. "Run the wrong route, get the ball," Rodgers said with a grin, giving a hard time to both Kuntz and Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton.

At the start of the episode, the Jets get entertained by celebrated "mentalist" Oz Pearlman, who has a knack for reading minds and seeing the future. At one point, Rodgers (wearing a familiar The Office T-shirt) was asked to choose a card in a deck and hold the deck between clenched hands. Not only did the mentalist correctly identify the card Rodgers was thinking of, he managed to pull it from the deck between Rodgers' hands, and the deck is magically replaced with a goldfish encased in glass. Former Packers defensive back Marquand Manuel, the Jets safeties coach, had also chosen "goldfish" from a list of animals before the trick.

Rodgers applauded the effort of ex-Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner during the preseason game.

Rodgers took part in a lighthearted meeting during the credits with quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, in which the coach was training his charges on some of the many comedic movie references that get used in practice. That's wheelhouse territory for Rodgers, although what's with the misspelling of Leslie Nielsen's name on the PowerPoint?

Will McDonald IV (99) celebrates with teammates Bruce Hector (69) and Jamien Sherwood (44) after registering a sack against the Carolina Panthers.

Waukesha North's Will McDonald gets a spotlight

Rookie edge rusher Will McDonald, the fast-rising graduate of Waukesha North who attended Iowa State and blossomed into a first-round draft pick, received quite a bit of air time.

Early in the episode, the cameras followed McDonald to get new eyebrow, ear and nose piercings.

"My style is unpredictable," he said. "That's what I'm going to start saying every time someone asks me that."

He said he was worried about the nose in particular because he cried last time, and sure enough, he shed a tear this time, too.

But it's the Panthers who were left in pain by McDonald during the preseason game. McDonald had a sack and wreaked general havoc for the Jets, part of an impressive preseason. At one point, he got everyone's attention by performing a kip-up in full pads to get to his feet.

After the game, McDonald was shown Facetiming on his phone, excited about his first sack with the Jets.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New 'Hard Knocks' episode features more Aaron Rodgers, Will McDonald