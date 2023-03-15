Aaron Rodgers announces he intends to join Jets in AFC East

The entire NFL world has been waiting to hear what’s next for legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Not to be one to disappoint, he finally gave an answer during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

After 13 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers announced that he intends on taking his talents to the AFC East and joining the New York Jets, assuming the two teams can agree on a trade.

A move of that magnitude would be a big problem for the Patriots.

Divisional wins aren’t as easy to come by these days. The Buffalo Bills are widely considered one of the best teams in football, and the Miami Dolphins could be a juggernaut on the rise, if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy.

Now, a talented Jets team experiencing a promising youth movement could potentially add a future Hall of Fame quarterback to the mix.

That would put New England in the crosshairs of playoff opponents for a guaranteed six games of their regular season schedule. It would also turn a mere hurdle into a mountain for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to climb in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire