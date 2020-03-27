Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick had a familiar coronavirus issue: They couldn't find toilet paper either

Just in case you were wondering how much power a two-time MVP quarterback and a pioneer in auto racing have as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic ...

No, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick couldn’t find toilet paper either.

Rodgers and Patrick didn’t do a good enough job hoarding before their quarantine in California. If you were at the store and thought you saw a guy who looked like the Green Bay Packers quarterback searching for a few rolls on the shelves, yep, that was him.

Aaron Rodgers on finding toilet paper: ‘That was a good day’

Rodgers appeared with former Colts punter Pat McAfee and former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk on their YouTube show and Matt Schneidman of The Athletic shared some quotes.

Part of the interview was about Rodgers not being able to find toilet paper on multiple trips to the store, until his latest visit.

Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick are quarantining at their California home. He's been to the store five times since state went on lockdown and yesterday was the first time he saw toilet paper on the shelves, so he bought a six-pack.



"That was a good day."



#UpdatesYouNeed — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 27, 2020

Rodgers told a less-humorous story, about how he was vacationing in Peru with three others when the country started shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Rodgers told McAfee and Hawk that he got out of Peru about 15 minutes before the country completely shut down. He said nobody in his party has had any symptoms.

"It was quite the ordeal ... There were some moments we were worried we were not gonna get out,” Rodgers said, via Schneidman. “It was absolute pandemonium at the airport."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and retired racing driver Danica Patrick have been quarantining in California. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Rodgers addresses whether there will be football in 2020

Rodgers was also asked about the topic of the day, which was ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit saying he’d be shocked if there is football in the fall. Like most others, Rodgers was worried that premature concern wasn’t good for everyone’s collective psyche.

Rodgers on Kirk Herbstreit saying he'd be shocked if NFL season happened: "I think it's a possibility. I don't think it's a probability, though. I think that kind of fear mongering is not what's great right now. What I worry about is people having some sort of hope in this time." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 27, 2020

We’re all dealing with the issues from the pandemic. One of the most famous power couples in sports has had familiar challenges as well.

